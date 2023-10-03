Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $575.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.88. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

