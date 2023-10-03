Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) PT Raised to $14.00

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $562.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of -0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 58.35%. Equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

