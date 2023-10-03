Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $42.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VST has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

NYSE VST opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

