Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Purchases $16,207.00 in Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 16,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,207.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,543 shares in the company, valued at $269,543. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 27th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,026 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026.00.
  • On Monday, September 25th, Gregg Williams acquired 24,088 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,883.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 20th, Gregg Williams acquired 21,028 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,345.76.
  • On Monday, September 18th, Gregg Williams acquired 66,743 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $64,073.28.
  • On Thursday, September 14th, Gregg Williams acquired 35,036 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $33,284.20.
  • On Monday, September 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,854 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $1,761.30.
  • On Thursday, September 7th, Gregg Williams bought 33,700 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams bought 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $4,647.21.
  • On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $4,871.40.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.56. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the second quarter worth $36,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

