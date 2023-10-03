Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Purchases $16,207.00 in Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 16,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,207.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,543 shares in the company, valued at $269,543. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,026 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Gregg Williams acquired 24,088 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,883.60.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Gregg Williams acquired 21,028 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,345.76.

On Monday, September 18th, Gregg Williams acquired 66,743 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $64,073.28.

On Thursday, September 14th, Gregg Williams acquired 35,036 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $33,284.20.

On Monday, September 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,854 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $1,761.30.

On Thursday, September 7th, Gregg Williams bought 33,700 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams bought 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $4,647.21.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $4,871.40.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.56. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the second quarter worth $36,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Featured Stories

