Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %

VOD opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

