WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,669 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $653,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners reduced their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

