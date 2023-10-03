Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.96.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $64.65 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,905 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Etsy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Etsy by 2.9% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.