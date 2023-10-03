Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

9/28/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $505.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $515.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $293.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $339.00 to $485.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $425.00.

8/23/2023 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $380.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.97 and a 200-day moving average of $390.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

