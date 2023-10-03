Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.77.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 525,185 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.