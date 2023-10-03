Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $88.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.47.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.9 %

OLLI stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,139 shares of company stock worth $907,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.