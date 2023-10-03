Wells Fargo & Company Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $84.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.23.

Shares of NEE opened at $52.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

