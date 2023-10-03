Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The company has a market cap of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.52. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
