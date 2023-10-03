Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The company has a market cap of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.52. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

