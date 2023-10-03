Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $443.10

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.10 ($5.36) and traded as low as GBX 393 ($4.75). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($4.77), with a volume of 15,550 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.29) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £90.38 million, a PE ratio of 647.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 426.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.10.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

