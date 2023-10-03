Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $443.10

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.10 ($5.36) and traded as low as GBX 393 ($4.75). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($4.77), with a volume of 15,550 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.29) price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYN
Wynnstay Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wynnstay Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.