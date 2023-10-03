Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260,420 shares of company stock worth $542,694,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

