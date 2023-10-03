XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised XPO from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $73.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.17. XPO has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.