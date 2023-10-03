Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,364 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,526,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,717,000 after purchasing an additional 864,591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.