Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,509 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at $516,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at $396,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE:KNF opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

