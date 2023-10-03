Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after buying an additional 5,276,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,980,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,929 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways
In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JetBlue Airways Price Performance
JBLU stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.71.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
