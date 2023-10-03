Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

