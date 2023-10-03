Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in BILL by 15.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 74.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 118,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $154.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.