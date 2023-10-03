Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

