Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE ENR opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

