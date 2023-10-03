Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

