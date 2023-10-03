Xponance Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.