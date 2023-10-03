Xponance Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $3,587,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $238,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

MODG opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

