Xponance Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cable One by 11.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Cable One by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $602.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $653.35 and a 200-day moving average of $665.40. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $599.01 and a one year high of $905.17.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.27 by ($2.84). The business had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.41 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.