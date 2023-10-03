Xponance Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,379 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 279,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Lyft by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 3,250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares valued at $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Trading Down 0.3 %

Lyft stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.77. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

