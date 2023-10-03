Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 45.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $5,241,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

