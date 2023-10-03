Xponance Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.