Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,449 shares of company stock worth $16,825,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.