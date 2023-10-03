Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

