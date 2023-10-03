Xponance Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

