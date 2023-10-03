Xponance Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

