Xponance Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 216.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 555,241 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $26,217,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,220.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,154,000 after buying an additional 348,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $22,564,000.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRI opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

