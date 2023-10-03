Xponance Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

