Xponance Inc. Takes $398,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

