Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Increased to Buy at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Melius currently has $122.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xylem by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,429,000 after purchasing an additional 581,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

