Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $233.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.40. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $222.58 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

