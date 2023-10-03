Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of ZETA opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 181.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 234.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 89.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

