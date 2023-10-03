Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZWS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

ZWS stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

