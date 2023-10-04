11,109 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE IPG opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.