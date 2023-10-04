1,666 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after acquiring an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Herc by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Herc by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Herc’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

