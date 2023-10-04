509 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

