8,714 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

