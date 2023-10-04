9,193 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

