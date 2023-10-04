ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.11

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.11 and traded as low as $31.59. ACNB shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 12,118 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ACNB Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.40.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.15%. Equities analysts predict that ACNB Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACNB by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACNB by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

