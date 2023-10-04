Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

