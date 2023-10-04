AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of BDN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 542.86%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

