AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 168.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.