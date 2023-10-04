AFS Financial Group LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.